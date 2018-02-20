A Florida School Shooting Survivor Demands That Former Rep. Jack Kingston Apologize For Brainwashing Claims

#Gun Control #Florida
News & Culture Writer
02.20.18

After President Trump refused to even say the word “gun” during his televised address of the devastating mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, students and survivors are taking matters into their own hands. Emma Gonzalez delivered a fiery speech at a Florida rally memorializing the victims that also called out complacent lawmakers, while others have announced plans for a “March For Our Lives” in Washington, D.C. and cities across the country on March 24th. And former Georgia congressman Jack Kingston seems to think it’s all a left-wing ruse.

“O really?” he tweeted on Sunday in response to a USA Today story about the march. “‘Students’ are planning a nationwide rally? Not left wing gun control activists using 17yr kids in the wake of a horrible tragedy?” When CNN’s Alisyn Camerota asked Kingston about the controversial comment on Tuesday’s New Day, the pundit doubled down on his criticism. “Their sorrow can very easily be hijacked by left-wing groups who have an agenda,” he said. “Do we really think 17 year olds on their own are going to plan a nationwide rally? I would say to you very plainly that organized groups that are out there, like George Soros’, are always ready to take up the charge.”

