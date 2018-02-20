Florida school shooting survivor’s dad responds to Jack Kingston suggesting kids are being coached with left-wing talking points in the wake of massacre: “Not a chance. These students are motivated. These students are intelligent. The only motivation they have is making change.” pic.twitter.com/ys4fopLPMY — New Day (@NewDay) February 20, 2018

After President Trump refused to even say the word “gun” during his televised address of the devastating mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, students and survivors are taking matters into their own hands. Emma Gonzalez delivered a fiery speech at a Florida rally memorializing the victims that also called out complacent lawmakers, while others have announced plans for a “March For Our Lives” in Washington, D.C. and cities across the country on March 24th. And former Georgia congressman Jack Kingston seems to think it’s all a left-wing ruse.

“O really?” he tweeted on Sunday in response to a USA Today story about the march. “‘Students’ are planning a nationwide rally? Not left wing gun control activists using 17yr kids in the wake of a horrible tragedy?” When CNN’s Alisyn Camerota asked Kingston about the controversial comment on Tuesday’s New Day, the pundit doubled down on his criticism. “Their sorrow can very easily be hijacked by left-wing groups who have an agenda,” he said. “Do we really think 17 year olds on their own are going to plan a nationwide rally? I would say to you very plainly that organized groups that are out there, like George Soros’, are always ready to take up the charge.”