A mother furiously asks President Trump to “please do something” about guns. She had just made funeral arrangements for her 14-year-old daughter, who was killed in the Florida shooting. https://t.co/T47q80dMoN pic.twitter.com/5HDqgSnUeg
— CNN (@CNN) February 15, 2018
Accused gunman Nikolas Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of murder after allegedly storming his former high school in Parkland, Florida, and after this school mass shooting, the national tension feels close to a tipping point. Parents are (and have been) afraid to send their children to school, and President Trump has reacted by addressing the nation without using the word “gun.” One parent, Lori Alhadeff, has appeared on CNN with a direct (and heart-wrenching) plea for Trump to set aside the condolences and take action.
Alhadeff’s 14-year-old daughter, Alyssa, was killed during this latest massacre. Prior to her appearance on camera, she spent hours doing what no parent should ever have to do — arrange to bury their own child. The above video is difficult but necessary to witness:
“How do we allow a gunman to come into our children’s school? How do they get through security? A gunman, a crazy person just walks right into the school, knocks down the window of my child’s door and starts shooting, shooting her and killing her.
“President Trump, you say what can you do. You can stop the guns from getting into these children’s hands. President Trump, please do something. Do something, action. We need it now. These kids need safety now.”
Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) has made it his career’s mission — including one heck of a June 2016 filibuster speech — to pass some form of gun control, but with each passing tragedy, Congress decides not to approve such legislation. Murphy is once again rallying for the cause, and he certainly won’t be giving up his mission. Whether or not Alhadeff’s reaches Trump’s ears is a whole other issue, but the effect of her message shall resonate.
He already did
Did she not get the thoughts and prayers package?
Nothing will change. Nothing ever changes.
You have those who believe the answer is more guns (“arm the teachers”, “if everyone had a gun, no-one would get hurt” and so on), those who refuse to believe that the US has a problem and that tighter regulations will make things better (despite it being shown to have worked in virtually every country that has done so) and those who cling to it being in the Constitution, with the more extreme members of society even stating that because it’s in the Constitution, it cannot be changed.
They, with a straight face, state that the Second AMENDMENT is sacrosanct because the Constitution can’t be changed. It flies in the face of all logical reason.
I live in the UK and we have had shooting incidents in the past. After the Hungerford massacre in 1987, The Firearms (Amendment) Act 1988 was brought in banning the ownership of semi-automatic weapons and shotguns that can hold more than three cartridges.
The UK hasn’t had an event like it since.
Following the Dunblane school shooting in 1996, the UK government brought in the Firearms (Amendment) Act 1997 (there were actually two; the first was from the Tories banning all handguns over a .22 calibre single-shot, while Tony Blair amended it when Labour took power by banning ownership of those too).
The UK hasn’t had an event like it since.
That isn’t to say there hasn’t been shooting incidents since 1996, but due to the stricter gun controls (and the legal punishments for flouting them), these shootings have been rare and the death rate low due to the level of weaponry that is available to the killer(s).
Gun control works… it’s just that those in power don’t want to try it because of their own interests.
And here’s a final thought. For all of those saying that it won’t work, then why are you against it? If it won’t work, then let those on the other side of the argument implement tighter regulations (since it won’t change anything) and gloat if you are proved right.
You won’t be, but if you are so strong in your convictions that it won’t change anything, what do you have to lose?
