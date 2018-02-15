A mother furiously asks President Trump to “please do something” about guns. She had just made funeral arrangements for her 14-year-old daughter, who was killed in the Florida shooting. https://t.co/T47q80dMoN pic.twitter.com/5HDqgSnUeg — CNN (@CNN) February 15, 2018

Accused gunman Nikolas Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of murder after allegedly storming his former high school in Parkland, Florida, and after this school mass shooting, the national tension feels close to a tipping point. Parents are (and have been) afraid to send their children to school, and President Trump has reacted by addressing the nation without using the word “gun.” One parent, Lori Alhadeff, has appeared on CNN with a direct (and heart-wrenching) plea for Trump to set aside the condolences and take action.

Alhadeff’s 14-year-old daughter, Alyssa, was killed during this latest massacre. Prior to her appearance on camera, she spent hours doing what no parent should ever have to do — arrange to bury their own child. The above video is difficult but necessary to witness:

“How do we allow a gunman to come into our children’s school? How do they get through security? A gunman, a crazy person just walks right into the school, knocks down the window of my child’s door and starts shooting, shooting her and killing her. “President Trump, you say what can you do. You can stop the guns from getting into these children’s hands. President Trump, please do something. Do something, action. We need it now. These kids need safety now.”

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) has made it his career’s mission — including one heck of a June 2016 filibuster speech — to pass some form of gun control, but with each passing tragedy, Congress decides not to approve such legislation. Murphy is once again rallying for the cause, and he certainly won’t be giving up his mission. Whether or not Alhadeff’s reaches Trump’s ears is a whole other issue, but the effect of her message shall resonate.

