Authorities have shared that Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old male accused of killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, visited a nearby Wal-Mart (and more) to get a drink after the massacre.

Cruz, who was confirmed as a member of a white nationalist organization before that claim was disputed, used the cover of fleeing students to escape the scene. At a news conference held Thursday, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel stated that Cruz went to Wal-Mart following the shooting, obtained a drink from Subway, and walked to McDonald’s. He would be apprehended 40 minutes later.

USA Today reports that Cruz has also confessed that “he was the gunman who entered the school campus … and began shooting students he saw in the hallways” when speaking with detectives. The information was mentioned in court papers which also note, “Cruz stated that he brought additional loaded magazines to the school campus and kept them hidden in a backpack until he got on campus to begin his assault.”

According to reports, the FBI was warned about Cruz before the shooting and exhibited abusive behavior. Details on how Cruz carried out the attack continue to swell in the wake of the tragedy.

President Trump has actively avoided mentioning the subject of firearms in his remarks following the shooting. A number of students that survived the massacre have spoken out calling for more to be done to prevent these shootings.

(Via USA Today)