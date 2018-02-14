Sen. Chris Murphy addresses Florida school shooting on Senate floor: “Let me just note once again for my colleagues…We are responsible for a level of mass atrocity that happens in this country with zero parallel anywhere else.” https://t.co/BuEAqG21or pic.twitter.com/h2ODRP5g7N — ABC News (@ABC) February 14, 2018

After the Las Vegas shooting in October in which over 500 were injured and 58 were killed, Senator Chris Murphy told his peers in Washington D.C. that it was “time for Congress to get off its ass and do something.” Nothing much happened. Bump stocks, which enabled shooter Stephen Paddocks semi-automatic weapons to essentially become automatic, were briefly considered for a ban, but as of last month, Congress still hadn’t passed any legislation. States are now working towards effective change.

After countless lives were destroyed thanks to a madman and his guns, many thought it would finally be the straw that would break the camel’s back, but the shootings continued on. Now, Democratic Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, who tried, and failed, to pass an assault weapons ban after 20 children were killed in Sandy Hook, can only look towards his fellow lawmakers and place the blame on their shoulders.

As a school shooter in Parkland, Florida was active, killing 17 and injuring more, Murphy addressed his colleagues.

“What looks to be the 19th school shooting in this country and we have not even hit March. Let me just note once again for my colleagues: this happens nowhere else other than the United States of America. This epidemic of mass slaughter. This scourge of school shooting after school shooting. It only happens here, not because of coincidence, not because of bad luck, but as a consequence of our inaction. We are responsible for a level of mass atrocity that happens in this country with zero parallel anywhere else.” As a parent, it scares me to death that this body doesn’t take seriously the safety of my children, and it seems like a lot of parents in South Florida are going to be asking that same question later today. We pray for the families, for the victims. We hope for the best.”

As the death count in Florida rises, thoughts and prayers seem to be the only help offered by the lawmakers in Congress and Washington.

.@marcorubio on reaction to FL school shooting: "People don't know how this happened: who this person is, what motivated them…I think it's important to know all of that before you jump to conclusions that there's some law that we could have passed that could have prevented it." pic.twitter.com/jmIOBGAiVx — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 14, 2018