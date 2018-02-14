Sen. Chris Murphy addresses Florida school shooting on Senate floor: “Let me just note once again for my colleagues…We are responsible for a level of mass atrocity that happens in this country with zero parallel anywhere else.” https://t.co/BuEAqG21or pic.twitter.com/h2ODRP5g7N
— ABC News (@ABC) February 14, 2018
After the Las Vegas shooting in October in which over 500 were injured and 58 were killed, Senator Chris Murphy told his peers in Washington D.C. that it was “time for Congress to get off its ass and do something.” Nothing much happened. Bump stocks, which enabled shooter Stephen Paddocks semi-automatic weapons to essentially become automatic, were briefly considered for a ban, but as of last month, Congress still hadn’t passed any legislation. States are now working towards effective change.
After countless lives were destroyed thanks to a madman and his guns, many thought it would finally be the straw that would break the camel’s back, but the shootings continued on. Now, Democratic Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, who tried, and failed, to pass an assault weapons ban after 20 children were killed in Sandy Hook, can only look towards his fellow lawmakers and place the blame on their shoulders.
As a school shooter in Parkland, Florida was active, killing 17 and injuring more, Murphy addressed his colleagues.
“What looks to be the 19th school shooting in this country and we have not even hit March. Let me just note once again for my colleagues: this happens nowhere else other than the United States of America. This epidemic of mass slaughter. This scourge of school shooting after school shooting. It only happens here, not because of coincidence, not because of bad luck, but as a consequence of our inaction. We are responsible for a level of mass atrocity that happens in this country with zero parallel anywhere else.”
As a parent, it scares me to death that this body doesn’t take seriously the safety of my children, and it seems like a lot of parents in South Florida are going to be asking that same question later today. We pray for the families, for the victims. We hope for the best.”
As the death count in Florida rises, thoughts and prayers seem to be the only help offered by the lawmakers in Congress and Washington.
Unfortunately the inevitable Fox News GOP mouthpiece response will be true: there is no law we can pass to fix this. After years of taking gun lobby money and telling it’s constituents that they better buy more guns bc Obama, Hillary, etc… are coming to outlaw them and take them away, there’s no immediate turning back. Our nation’s lowest common denominator have been convinced that they NEED their guns, and there’s no convincing them otherwise or regulating the industry that will dent their passion for firearms.
The process of returning America to a (somewhat) normalized state of private armament is going to take generations. School shootings aren’t going away any time soon. Of course this makes it all the more important to take action now, starting with some rational guidelines for what constitutes an appropriate gun for home-defense. Just stemming the flow of guns so that only pistols and hunting rifles are flooding daily onto the market will be a start. De-glamorizing gun ownership will take a long time. So did convincing people smoking is bad. It’s only been in the last few years that smoking has been stigmatized to the point that most are ashamed to do it publicly. We can get gun ownership to that point eventually. An America where people have guns locked in their closets in case of emergency, instead of open-carrying to church, will be a better country. It’s not a simple solution, and there is no single answer to the symptoms of our gun-obsessed culture. But that’s why we have to start doing what we can, as a nation, to get the ball rolling. Hopefully logic and reason will win out in the long run…
Teachers should be able to arm themselves. Schools being “no gun zones” is awful.
We actually found a worse take than “thoughts and prayers”. Impressive
Yeah, adding more untrained, armed people to a critical situation is always the solution. That’s why police endorse that course of action. Oh, wait, they don’t? Oh, and school officals don’t either? Well, shut my mouth and call me cornpone! How silly! (/sarcasm, just in case the slower ones out there think I’m serious)