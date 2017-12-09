Getty Image

Between the “grab them by the p*ssy” tape and the testimonies of over a dozen women who claim that he sexually harassed them, Donald Trump has had his fair share of allegations leveled against him regarding his inappropriate treatment of women. Despite the fact that Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called these women liars, yet another woman has come forward with her own story of lewd behavior from our current president.

While she was a guest on the radio show Mornin’!!! w/ Bill Schulz, former Fox News anchor Juliet Huddy recalled the time that Trump tried to kiss her on the lips following a lunch the two had in 2006, saying “He said goodbye to me in an elevator while his security guy was there, rather than kiss me on the cheek he leaned in to kiss me on the lips.I wasn’t offended, I was kind of like, ‘Oh my god.'”

Huddy explained that she didn’t feel “threatened” at the time, but that it was “weird moment. He never tried anything after that, and I was never alone with him.”

However, Huddy made it clear that she viewed the incident differently as the years have passed, citing her age and desire to maintain the status quo as an influence at the time.

“At the time I was not offended by it, I thought he was a single man and leaned in for a kiss. Now I have matured I think I would say, ‘Whoa, no,’ but at the time I was younger and I was a little shocked. I thought maybe he didn’t mean to do it, but I was kind of making excuses.”

Trump, who would have been married to Melania by that time, even made light of the situation years later when he was a guest on Huddy’s Fox morning show, saying “I tried hitting on her, but she blew me off.” Huddy eventually left Fox News after receiving a settlement due to a complaint of sexual harassment made against Bill O’Reilly.

These allegations are remarkably similar to the ones made against Senator Al Franken, who will resign in the coming weeks due to accusations of misconduct and pressure from his fellow Democrats.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)