Former Milwaukee sheriff David Clarke, who stepped back from accepting a position with Homeland Security after he was accused of plagiarizing his master’s thesis, resigned his law enforcement position in August, which led to immediate speculation that he would become the newest groovy ghoul in the Trump administration:

“After almost forty years serving the great people of Milwaukee County, I have chosen to retire to pursue other opportunities. I will have news about my next steps in the very near future.”

Those next steps will not take Clarke to the White House or the federal government but merely to a staff position at a pro-Trump political action committee. Clarke probably won’t be able to (allegedly) abuse prisoners in his new position, but he will undoubtedly be free to appear on Fox News and at NRA events more frequently than usual.

It's official: Ex-Milwaukee Co. Sheriff David Clarke has been named a senior adviser and spokesman for the American First Trump PAC. pic.twitter.com/5CCQMwSlr6 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 5, 2017

Clake was hired as a senior advisor and spokesman for America First Action, a PAC “dedicated to electing federal candidates who support the agenda of the Trump-Pence administration.” America First Action hired former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski in a similar role last month. Clarke is already parroting administration talking points on immigration reform.

Time for GOP in Congress to put on their big boy pants, exercise responsibility under the Constitution and pass immigration reform. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/uSw1VaMxsl — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) September 5, 2017

Clarke is scheduled to appear on Sean Hannity’s TV show Tuesday night to celebrate offer his commentary about the news of the day.

In a statement announcing his hire, Clarke said the PAC was focused on electing Trump-friendly candidates while ominously adding, “Just as important, I will see to it that the will of the American people is not derailed by the left or the self-serving Washington establishment.”

Earlier Tuesday, the New York Times‘ Glenn Thrush reported that chief of staff John Kelly had blocked Clarke from joining the administration.

