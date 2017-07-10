A Pennsylvania Community Is Searching For Answers After Four Young Men Disappear In Less Than A Week

#Crime
07.10.17 1 hour ago

Authorities in Bucks County, Pennsylvania — about an hour outside of Philadelphia — are leading a search for four young men in their late teens to early twenties who mysteriously disappeared within about a four day time span last week. Jimi Tar Patrick, 17, of Newtown was first reported missing last Wednesday after he did not show up to work that evening and just two days later on Friday, 18-year-old Dean Finocchiaro was last seen getting into a car outside of his home in the nearby town of Langhorne.

Then, over the weekend, 21-year-old Tom Meo and 22-year-old Mark Sturgis were reported missing, last seen in the Doylestown area together on Friday night. While the latter two men are friends, right now it’s unclear whether or not Meo and Sturgis have any connection to the teens who went missing, and police are looking for answers into the bizarre disappearances.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub held a press conference late Monday morning, asking anyone for any information to come forward and that the matter is being treated as a criminal investigation. Police searched a home in in Solebury Township on Sunday evening, but it’s unknown if any clues were found. Likewise, the car of one of the men has since turned up, but there was no evidence found at the scene.

