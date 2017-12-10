On Saturday, Fox & Friends co-host Ebony Williams shut down former Sheriff David Clarke for calling Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) “one of the most irrelevant members of Congress.” The ardent Trump supporter defensively trashed the civil rights icon (as he was accurately described by co-host Pete Hegseth), who skipped the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum opening because of Trump’s presence. Previously, Lewis stated that he’d never invite Trump to visit Selma after Trump slammed Lewis during MLK weekend. Yet Clarke wasn’t interested in context or history, and when Lewis’ name arose, he asked, “John Who?”

Williams immediately shot back. “John Lewis — he was bloodied on the Selma bridge, Sheriff, when trying to protest voting rights and a variety of other things,” she explained. Clarke answered that he didn’t require a lesson:

“John Lewis has become one of the most irrelevant members of Congress … Look, nobody cares what John Lewis is doing. He’s been reduced to being a caricature in that he has to pull a political stunt like this. He can’t even honor the civil rights museum. He has to pull a political stunt to get news coverage.”

As the show’s three co-hosts smiled in disbelief, Clarke continued to insist that Trump was doing far more for minorities than John Lewis, whose district contains a high crime rate and crumbling schools. To which Williams answered:

“Sheriff let me say this to you. For you to say that nobody cares about John Lewis is inaccurate because I assure you that there are many people across this country that absolutely do care about him.”

Williams then scolded Clarke for attempting to steer the conversation to details about Lewis’ district that he can’t control, for Lewis holds an “undisputed” record on civil rights. Indeed, Lewis’ decades of activism in that realm are so self-evident that even co-hosts on the most conservative cable news network expressed effusive admiration for him on Saturday, unlike Clarke, who went grade-A middle school in response.

(Via Fox News)