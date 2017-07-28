‘Fox & Friends’ Co-Host Brian Kilmeade Is So Mad About ‘Healthy People Paying For Sick People’ After The GOP’s Obamacare Repeal Failure

Early Friday, the Senate’s “skinny repeal” bill was dramatically voted down after a lengthy Senate session, leading the President to issue a rare pre-dawn tweet to express his dissatisfaction. Like clockwork, the crew of Fox & Friends hit the airwaves later Friday morning to discuss the most shameful aspect of the Senate’s actions last night: taking selfies after a vote, and then one host appeared to be confused about how the health insurance market functions.

“So you heard Chuck Schumer say, ‘we’re not celebrating,’ and yet you see some of the images out of Capitol Hill last night,” co-host Steve Doocy said. “In the middle of the night, people were taking selfies  — there was a lot of happy faces … then we’ve got Elizabeth Warren outside taking selfies with supporters.” They made a special graphic and everything.

Then, right after getting in a jab about the opponents of the bill being awake in the early hours of the morning to pose for those selfies, Doocy’s co-host, Brian Kilmeade, may have revealed he doesn’t know how insurance works and derisively said, “I laugh, too, that young people are out there celebrating. Congratulations, you now will pay a fine or you’ll have to have insurance. Congratulations, the healthy people are paying for the sick people.”

“Congratulations because now people who need health care can’t afford it because these premiums are astronomical,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt offered, perhaps trying to save her colleague.

