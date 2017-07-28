Fox & Friends are very mad about Democratic senators taking selfies after the health bill went down. pic.twitter.com/yNuqb885MV
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) July 28, 2017
Early Friday, the Senate’s “skinny repeal” bill was dramatically voted down after a lengthy Senate session, leading the President to issue a rare pre-dawn tweet to express his dissatisfaction. Like clockwork, the crew of Fox & Friends hit the airwaves later Friday morning to discuss the most shameful aspect of the Senate’s actions last night: taking selfies after a vote, and then one host appeared to be confused about how the health insurance market functions.
“So you heard Chuck Schumer say, ‘we’re not celebrating,’ and yet you see some of the images out of Capitol Hill last night,” co-host Steve Doocy said. “In the middle of the night, people were taking selfies — there was a lot of happy faces … then we’ve got Elizabeth Warren outside taking selfies with supporters.” They made a special graphic and everything.
Then, right after getting in a jab about the opponents of the bill being awake in the early hours of the morning to pose for those selfies, Doocy’s co-host, Brian Kilmeade, may have revealed he doesn’t know how insurance works and derisively said, “I laugh, too, that young people are out there celebrating. Congratulations, you now will pay a fine or you’ll have to have insurance. Congratulations, the healthy people are paying for the sick people.”
“Congratulations because now people who need health care can’t afford it because these premiums are astronomical,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt offered, perhaps trying to save her colleague.
(Via Fox News)
Fake news
huh?
Do you know what fake news actual is?
So few people understand (purposefully?) how insurance works
Even more fail to realize that if congress addressed the real issue of hospitals overcharging that insurance rates would fall anyways.
Thats the worst thing about this whole healthcare issue is hospital and insurance lobbyists pushing congress not to help the people but to keep lining their pockets.
Yeah– while regulation is a mixed bag, this is a clear area where regulation is required to fix the BS.
That’s pretty much it @Munkee . Same thing with “free” tuition- just make it frickin affordable.
My favorite argument from republicans is that people are suffering under the tyranny of having healthcare. Those poor poor people who will be treated when wounded and sick. How will they ever survive (metaphorically obviously because they’ll survive literally thanks to the healthcare)?
Life is suffering.
Right, Fox and Fiends, because this is nothing at all like that time the GOP celebrated the passing of Trumpcare in the House
Rub some tussin on it
I for one know I only purchase car insurance after I get in a three car pileup. That’s how insurance works right? You only purchase it when you already need it?
Then you cancel it before the 1st of the month, so you don’t get charged for two months worth of insurance. But StateFarm pays for the whole thing! USA! USA! USA!
“Congratulations, the healthy people are paying for the sick people.”
[imgflip.com]