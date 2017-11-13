‘Fox & Friends’ Jumps To Trump’s Defense Over Yet Another Awkward Handshake Photo

11.13.17

President Trump attended the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Manila in the Philippines on Sunday, which brings together leaders from throughout Asia to discuss security and economic issues. The summit’s opening ceremony traditionally kicks off with a unique crossed-arms handshake, linking the respective heads of state, and to the surprise of no one, Trump was as usual his awkward self, as photos from the event (such as the one above snapped by New York Times photographer Doug Mills) began circulating online.

Fox and Friends was quick to jump to the president’s defense on Monday morning however, accusing the media of having it out for Trump, as Ainsley Earhardt started off by saying, “It’s no secret that the New York Times has not been very friendly to the president or this administration.”

