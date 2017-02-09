Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On Sunday, USA Today published an op-ed making the argument that Donald Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon and ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi share similar worldviews, with both men harboring frightening “apocalyptic visions of a clash of civilizations between Islam and the West.” As one can imagine, the editorial did not go over so well with the Fox News crowd, so last night Tucker Carlson invited USA Today Deputy Editorial Editor David Mastio on to defend the piece.

Before Mastio even appears on screen, Carlson condescendingly explains the parallel the publication attempts to make by explaining to viewers, “The justification? Apparently both see the battle between the U.S. and radical Islam as a clash of civilizations — or something.” When Carlson does introduce his guest, he doesn’t even allow him the opportunity to speak before playing a “quick game” of “who did it,” throwing a graphic up on screen that literally displays a list of atrocities to check off which had been committed by Bannon and al-Baghdadi, respectively.

Impressively, Bannon manages to come out looking squeaky clean, as he has personally never beheaded journalists, used chemical weapons, held mass executions, and so on. Although to be fair, we are only a few weeks into his political career! Never say never.

For the record, the editorial stated: