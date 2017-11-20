A Former Fox News Employee Claims That She Was Barred From Investigating Trump-Russia Ties

11.20.17

According to previous reporting, a not-insignificant number of Fox News employees are embarrassed by their networks’ ongoing coverage of the special counsel’s probe of ties between the Trump campaign and Russia with a severe divide forming between the opinion side (Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, etc) and the newsroom side over the “short term strategy” of “backing the President at all costs.” Unfortunately for Fox News and its parent company, that perceived bias could become actionable in court.

As 21st Century Fox attempts to take over U.K. broadcaster Sky, lawmakers in Parliament are hearing testimony from people in favor of an in opposition to the deal. One opponent: Jessica Golloher, a former Fox Radio reporter who said Fox blocked her from traveling to Russia to investigate the Trump-Russia case even after she offered to pay for the reporting trip herself.

“You can’t do in-depth reporting if you’re not there,” Golloher said. “Fox is just buying what the White House is selling.”

Golloher, who is also part of a larger lawsuit alleging gender discrimination at Fox News, also told Parliament she “was marginalized at Fox News because of her gender and was fired earlier this year shortly after reporting her concerns to human resources.”

