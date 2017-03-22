Getty Image

Donald Trump is not only a cable news addict, but he makes no secret of his Fox News fandom. He believes CNN is “fake news” because they report upon him critically, and he embraces everything he watches on Fox. In fact, Trump’s been known to immediately seize upon Fox News stories or commentary that appears nowhere else, and he does so in real time on Twitter, which gives his source away. And when these stories turn out to be falsehoods, friction runs rampant as detailed in a new Vanity Fair report.

Most recently, Trump accused British intelligence of helping Obama wiretap Trump Tower after the original baseless accusations were shut down by the FBI and Congress. The “Brits did it” tale was posed on Fox News by commentator Judge Napolitano, yet network anchor Shepard Smith appeared very disturbed by the allegations and insisted that Fox News knew nothing about any wiretapping of Trump by Obama (“full stop.”) The relationship between Shep and other personalities is apparently not the greatest, which sounds dramatic, but there’s a good reason for this: