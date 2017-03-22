Donald Trump is not only a cable news addict, but he makes no secret of his Fox News fandom. He believes CNN is “fake news” because they report upon him critically, and he embraces everything he watches on Fox. In fact, Trump’s been known to immediately seize upon Fox News stories or commentary that appears nowhere else, and he does so in real time on Twitter, which gives his source away. And when these stories turn out to be falsehoods, friction runs rampant as detailed in a new Vanity Fair report.
Most recently, Trump accused British intelligence of helping Obama wiretap Trump Tower after the original baseless accusations were shut down by the FBI and Congress. The “Brits did it” tale was posed on Fox News by commentator Judge Napolitano, yet network anchor Shepard Smith appeared very disturbed by the allegations and insisted that Fox News knew nothing about any wiretapping of Trump by Obama (“full stop.”) The relationship between Shep and other personalities is apparently not the greatest, which sounds dramatic, but there’s a good reason for this:
Fox News’ return to normalcy has not been without its divisions. The Napolitano affair, in particular, has demonstrated the dissent that exists between the network’s bloviators and its more earnest news personalities. Despite its appearance to the outside world as a monolithic force on the right, the network operates internally with a distinction between its news side and its commentary side. Shepard Smith, Chris Wallace, and Bret Baier, among others, are news anchors. O’Reilly, Hannity and Carlson are commentators.
Baier, for instance, distanced himself from the comments. So did Smith. who noted, “Fox News cannot confirm Judge Napolitano’s commentary. Fox News knows of no evidence of any kind that the now president of the United States was surveilled at any time, any way. Full stop.” “You have to read into the way Shep said what he said. And why Bret dealt with it the way he did,” the insider told me.
Fixed news has been nothing but the republican propaganda network since it’s inception. If you know the history of Roger Ailes and Rupert Murdoch it’s obvious.
Shep Smith is the only real newsman on the entire network.