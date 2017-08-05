Getty Image

The culture of sexual harassment at Fox didn’t end with the removal of Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly or the recent allegations against Charles Payne. Eric Bolling is the latest to face allegations, reportedly sending inappropriate text messages featuring photographs of male genitalia to three of his female colleagues. Several sources at the offices of Fox News and Fox Business say they have either seen the pictures or discussed them with the recipients according to The Huffington Post, and fourteen different sources have agreed to talk to the media on condition of anonymity.

Bolling has long been a fixture on Fox News, becoming one of the networks more vocal figures, having made other sexist and controversial remarks on air. Bolling was a most visible with his work on The Five panel, making controversy with his take on “boots on the ground” in reference to the UAE first female fighter pilot, asking if it would be considered “boobs on the ground.” Since then. he’s been promoted to co-host a new show called The Specialists and help fill the void following the departure of O’Reilly.