In early August, Fox News suspended Eric Bolling, co-host of The Specialists, following a Huffington Post report that detailed lewd text messages that he allegedly sent to female colleagues. Bolling later failed a defamation lawsuit against the report’s author, Yashar Ali (also of New York), for $50 million dollars, and HuffPo issued a statement about firmly standing behind Ali with all legal means necessary. Now, it appears that Fox News is not standing behind Bolling — or at least, they’re no longer employing him.

The network, after concluding an investigation into those sexual harassment allegations, has decided to “amicably” cut ties with Bolling. The update to this saga arrives in another HuffPo report:

“Eric Bolling and Fox have agreed to part ways amicably,” the network said. “We thank Eric for his ten years of service to our loyal viewers and wish him the best of luck.”

HuffPost’s report, which was based on 14 sources, revealed that at least three current and former Fox colleagues said they had received inappropriate text messages from Bolling, including photos of male genitalia.

Variety confirmed Bolling’s dismissal and adds that Fox News is also cancelling The Specialists. In addition, Fox attorneys have investigated similar claims against Fox Business Network host Charles Payne. However, Payne was reinstated on Friday following his own suspension.

Within the past fourteen months, Fox News ousted host Bill O’Reilly and CEO Roger Ailes after mounting sexual harassment allegations against both men.

On Twitter, Yashar Ali has told followers that he has no idea what effect Bolling’s dismissal will have upon the defamation suit. However, Ali “look[s] forward to depo/discovery” if Bolling proceeds.

