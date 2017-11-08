During Fox News Channel’s rather sparse Election 2017 coverage, the network invited David Avella, the chairman of a Republican political action committee, and Simon Rosenberg, the president of liberal think tank and advocacy organization NDN, to talk about the Republican tax cut plan. Despite Rosenberg rolling his eyes several times and vowing to never return, the resulting Happening Now episode went about as well as could be expected. You can watch a short clip above with the full segment below.

After saying (possibly after reading the tea leaves) that most voters don’t remember who their governor is, Avella said that voters would remember if their taxes were cut or not. Host Melissa Francis then turned to Rosenberg to name one thing that would make the bill “palatable to Democrats” before immediately accusing him of “doing talking points” after Rosenberg said Democrats aren’t on board for cutting taxes for wealthy people.

“Is that the estate tax?” Francis asked.

“May I finish?” Rosenberg responded. “May I finish?”

“Well, you’re doing talking points,” Francis repeated.