Hours after Fox News “amicably” cut ties with Eric Bolling (following his suspension for allegedly sending lewd text messages to female colleagues), more bad news arrived for the former co-host of The Specialists. Bolling’s 19-year-old son, Eric Chase Bolling, was found dead on Friday evening under unknown circumstances. An investigation into his cause of death is still ongoing by Boulder police, where Eric Chase was majoring in economics at the University of Colorado. CNN Money reports more on the tragic situation:

The cause of death has not been announced. According to a family friend, an autopsy will not take place until Monday. Eric Chase Bolling was starting his second year at the University of Colorado in Boulder. It is unclear if he died on or off campus. Local authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment from CNN.

Following the sad news — which Bolling received on Friday night — he tweeted his devastation. Bolling also hoped to clear up reports that his son had inflicted self-harm (“there is no sign” of that yet) upon himself.

Adrienne and I are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night. Details still unclear. Thoughts, prayers appreciated. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 9, 2017

Authorities have informed us there is no sign of self harm at this point. Autopsy will be next week. Please respect our grieving period. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 9, 2017

We are overwhelmed by the love and support we have received. Adrienne and I thank you all and ask that you please keep us in your prayers. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 10, 2017

Fox News has issued a statement on the matter. “We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Bolling’s son,” the network said. “Eric Chase was a wonderful young man and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bolling family.”

In addition, reporter Yashar Ali — who’s the subject of a $50 million defamation lawsuit filed by Bolling after Ali authored the original Huffington Post report (backed up by 14 sources) about the text messages — tweeted his condolences over the “heartbreaking” event. He also wrote, “The one thing I heard from people consistently: [Eric Bolling] was a devoted dad.”

Very sad news, Eric Bolling's son, who was only 19, died last night. By all accounts, Eric was incredibly devoted to his son. Heartbreaking. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 9, 2017

Eric + his son. You can just tell from this pic that he adored him. The one thing I heard from people consistently: he was a devoted dad. https://t.co/S8Dhgp6bH7 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 9, 2017

(Via CNN Money & New York Daily News)