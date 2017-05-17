fox news

Fox News would like viewers to ignore how the Trump-Russia extravaganza recently dropped two new chapters, and the week’s not yet halfway finished. First, Trump reportedly spilled “highly classified” information about an ISIS plot to Russians in the Oval Office. Second, the FBI transformed into James Comey’s smirking rejection when the former director’s associates dropped details from a bombshell memo, which revealed Trump’s attempted killing of the Michael Flynn investigation.

Never mind that the Republican president may have committed obstruction of justice, and even GOP House Oversight Chair Jason Chaffetz has pulled out the subpoena pen. Monday night became an almost hilarious exercise in willful blindness, as is easily evidenced above (and below), beginning with Tucker Carlson, who addressed the Comey memo by telling his audience that they’re not seeing reality. “The world is a very complicated place,” Carlson mused. “Washington especially. What you think is happening often really isn’t happening.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

From there, he bizarrely talked about everything except for Trump. Carlson railed against the Clinton Foundation and also — this is amazing — shouted about Penn Station bathrooms to drown out any talk of Trump-Russia ties.