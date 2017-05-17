Even Fox Is Over Trump

Fox News And Its Hosts Are Doing Everything They Can To Avoid Talking About Trump’s Imploding Presidency

News Editor
05.17.17

fox news

Fox News would like viewers to ignore how the Trump-Russia extravaganza recently dropped two new chapters, and the week’s not yet halfway finished. First, Trump reportedly spilled “highly classified” information about an ISIS plot to Russians in the Oval Office. Second, the FBI transformed into James Comey’s smirking rejection when the former director’s associates dropped details from a bombshell memo, which revealed Trump’s attempted killing of the Michael Flynn investigation.

Never mind that the Republican president may have committed obstruction of justice, and even GOP House Oversight Chair Jason Chaffetz has pulled out the subpoena pen. Monday night became an almost hilarious exercise in willful blindness, as is easily evidenced above (and below), beginning with Tucker Carlson, who addressed the Comey memo by telling his audience that they’re not seeing reality. “The world is a very complicated place,” Carlson mused. “Washington especially. What you think is happening often really isn’t happening.”

From there, he bizarrely talked about everything except for Trump. Carlson railed against the Clinton Foundation and also — this is amazing — shouted about Penn Station bathrooms to drown out any talk of Trump-Russia ties.

Around The Web

TAGSdonald trumpFOX NEWSjames comeyRUSSIA

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 7 days ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 2 weeks ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP