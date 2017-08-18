Fox News Heir James Murdoch Blasts Trump: ‘Standing Up To Nazis Is Essential’

#Fox News
News Editor
08.18.17

Getty Image

Back in the early days of the general election, 21st Century Fox Chair Rupert Murdoch reportedly wanted the network to lean away from endorsing Donald Trump. Clearly, he changed his tune following the election, as Fox News’ coverage has been pro-Trump all the way, save for Shepard Smith’s periodic afternoon pushbacks and the occasional sardonic take from Chris Wallace. However, Trump may have something to worry about with network heir James Murdoch if and when the torch passes, for he’s coming out hard against Trump’s unfortunate Charlottesville comments, in which he doubled down on blaming “both sides” while arguing that some Nazis and white supremacists are “very fine people.”

The Hollywood Reporter has obtained an email from James to “friends” (and of course, someone leaked it). James doesn’t hold back while expressing disbelief that he has to unequivocally eschew Nazis — all of them — in 2017:

“[W]hat we watched this last week in Charlottesville and the reaction to it by the President of the United States concern all of us as Americans and free people …. The presence of hate in our society was appallingly laid bare as we watched swastikas brandished on the streets of Charlottesville and acts of brutal terrorism and violence perpetrated by a racist mob. I can’t even believe I have to write this: standing up to Nazis is essential; there are no good Nazis. Or Klansmen, or terrorists. Democrats, Republicans, and others must all agree on this, and it compromises nothing for them to do so.”

James certainly sends a message by adding “terrorists” to the list of groups that should never be considered to have any “good” (or as Trump said about Nazis, “fine”) people. Further, the younger Murdoch son has reinforced his words by pledging a $1 million donation to the Anti-Defamation League, which (along with Planned Parenthood) saw its donations skyrocket after the election. Indeed, James Murdoch’s donation will stand alongside another $1 million donation from Apple, which CEO Tim Cook revealed in a staff memo obtained by Buzzfeed News earlier this week.

In James’ full message, he also revealed why he chose to talk publicly about his donation (which he rarely does regarding charitable contributions). You can read the full email here.

(Via Hollywood Reporter & Buzzfeed News)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fox News
TAGSCharlottesvilleFOX NEWSjames murdochNAZISwhite supremacists

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 7 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 week ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP