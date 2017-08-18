Getty Image

Back in the early days of the general election, 21st Century Fox Chair Rupert Murdoch reportedly wanted the network to lean away from endorsing Donald Trump. Clearly, he changed his tune following the election, as Fox News’ coverage has been pro-Trump all the way, save for Shepard Smith’s periodic afternoon pushbacks and the occasional sardonic take from Chris Wallace. However, Trump may have something to worry about with network heir James Murdoch if and when the torch passes, for he’s coming out hard against Trump’s unfortunate Charlottesville comments, in which he doubled down on blaming “both sides” while arguing that some Nazis and white supremacists are “very fine people.”

The Hollywood Reporter has obtained an email from James to “friends” (and of course, someone leaked it). James doesn’t hold back while expressing disbelief that he has to unequivocally eschew Nazis — all of them — in 2017:

“[W]hat we watched this last week in Charlottesville and the reaction to it by the President of the United States concern all of us as Americans and free people …. The presence of hate in our society was appallingly laid bare as we watched swastikas brandished on the streets of Charlottesville and acts of brutal terrorism and violence perpetrated by a racist mob. I can’t even believe I have to write this: standing up to Nazis is essential; there are no good Nazis. Or Klansmen, or terrorists. Democrats, Republicans, and others must all agree on this, and it compromises nothing for them to do so.”

James certainly sends a message by adding “terrorists” to the list of groups that should never be considered to have any “good” (or as Trump said about Nazis, “fine”) people. Further, the younger Murdoch son has reinforced his words by pledging a $1 million donation to the Anti-Defamation League, which (along with Planned Parenthood) saw its donations skyrocket after the election. Indeed, James Murdoch’s donation will stand alongside another $1 million donation from Apple, which CEO Tim Cook revealed in a staff memo obtained by Buzzfeed News earlier this week.

In James’ full message, he also revealed why he chose to talk publicly about his donation (which he rarely does regarding charitable contributions). You can read the full email here.

(Via Hollywood Reporter & Buzzfeed News)