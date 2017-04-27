Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When Fox News fired Bill O’Reilly after many years of sexual harassment allegations, some were surprised to see Jesse Watters promoted to weekday prime time action on The Five. The former O’Reilly stooge would now have a regular platform to make racially-charged comments or crack lewd jokes about women, which is what he almost immediately did while smirking over Ivanka Trump: “I really liked how she was speaking into that microphone.”

Everyone pounced on Watters, who seemed proud of his oral sex reference, although he later attempted to claim that he was simply complimenting Ivanka’s “smooth jazz radio DJ” voice. One day later, however, Watters found himself abruptly announcing a “vacation” as The Five concluded an episode:

“I’m going to be taking a vacation with my family, so I’m not going to be here tomorrow. I’ll be back on Monday, so don’t miss me too much.”

So … what happened? Maybe President Trump — who is addicted to Fox News — made a phone call, although that option isn’t likely because Trump’s made his own questionable comments about his daughter while riffing with Howard Stern. Perhaps Fox News simply wanted to send a stern message to Watters and nip his “outrageous” tendencies in the bud before he makes a habit of peppering The Five with sex jokes. This may especially be the case since CNN’s Jake Tapper drew a lot of attention to Watters’ “vile” comments, which he feels are symptomatic of an ongoing attitude that “women are basically sub-human” at the network.

Whatever the case, the Murdochs may be hoping that Watters comes back on Monday with a modified perspective. After all, Bill O’Reilly never returned from his Italian vacation, and Kimberly Guilfoyle will take over Watters’ World hosting duties on Saturday. Watters might sweat a little over the weekend!