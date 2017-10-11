Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Despite the fact that Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday at a White House press briefing that President Trump is “trying to move forward on the agenda while you guys want to talk about who likes who” in regards to a question about Rex Tillerson, the constant in-fighting between Trump and his top aides, members of his own party, the NFL, and well, anyone and everyone else, is real. All you have to do is peruse his Twitter feed to know that much.

One of Trump’s current feuds is of course with Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker, which was the topic of conversation with Neil Cavuto of Fox News Tuesday evening. Cavuto did not hold back, using his soapbox to speak directly to the president over how his various feuds are going to impact his proposed tax cuts. “I’m talking about your deal, Mr. President, I’m actually talking to you, Mr. President. You’ve got this, and yet, you are losing this,” he said. “It’s not that your ideas aren’t sound, it’s that increasingly this erratic behavior is making me wonder whether you are.”

“Now I know that you say that Senator Corker started all this bad mouthing you, but last time I checked, you are the President of the United States, so tweeting out these tacky insults just seems beneath you,” he continued. Driving the point home, Cavuto said, “You are running out of friends faster than you are running out of time. You might not like Bob Corker, but a lot of senators do, and you need those senators, sir.”