A Timeline Of Megyn Kelly's Insane Year

Fox News Quietly Settled A Sexual Harassment Claim Against Bill O’Reilly Following Roger Ailes’ Ousting

Author Profile Picture
News Writer
01.10.17

Getty Image

On Tuesday, the New York Times reported on documents that revealed how Fox News secretly came to a settlement agreement with former host Juliet Huddy after she accused Bill O’Reilly and Fox News Co-President Jack Abernethy of sexual harassment. The reported settlement arrived mere weeks after Roger Ailes was ousted from the network last fall after a wave of sexual harassment allegations.

In documents regarding the settlement, Huddy alleged that, beginning in 2011, O’Reilly had tried to pursue a sexual relationship with her. She also claimed that he tried to affect her career after she turned him down. The documents detailed alleged behavior from O’Reilly, who Huddy says repeatedly called her, tried to kiss her, invited her to his Long Island home, and arrived in his boxers as she stopped by his hotel room.

Law Newz initially reported that Huddy had sent a letter of intent to sue Fox News not long after the Ailes allegations surfaced. O’Reilly, Abernethy, and the Fox News network have denied the claims, and Law Newz notes that neither O’Reilly nor Abernethy paid any amount of the reported high-six-figure settlement.

This isn’t the first time O’Reilly has been accused of sexual harassment. In fact, there’s quite a history of similar allegations, including a prominent 2004 lawsuit, in which former Fox News producer Andrea Mackris accused O’Reilly of shocking behavior. Her largely tape-recorded evidence revealed O’Reilly’s apparent taste for threesomes, vibrators, Thai sex shows, Caribbean shower fantasies, and … falafel.

In addition, former Fox News personality Andrea Tantaros (who also made sexual harassment claims against Ailes) alleged in a lawsuit that O’Reilly tried to lure her to Long Island and promised that, under “very private” circumstances, she should let him see her “wild side.”

(Via The New York Times, Law Newz, The Smoking Gun & ThinkProgress)

TAGSbill o'reillyFOX NEWSLAWSUITSroger ailes
Author Profile Picture
Bike rider, Film connoisseur, Punk rocker, White Sox apologist, Wrestling aficionado

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP