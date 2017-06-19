Getty Image

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who represented at least three of Bill O’Reilly’s accusers as well as Donald Trump’s accusers, announced Monday that Fox News was under investigation by the New York State Division of Human Rights as a result of a complaint filed against the cable news network by Bloom in April.

BREAKING: I've just learned NY SDHR is investigating our complaint of harassment and discrimination at Fox News. https://t.co/1hQy7QcR9W — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) June 19, 2017

In the complaint, which alleges numerous counts of harassment, discrimination, and retaliation, Bloom says that high-profile media reports and firings related to those allegations should be compounded by government intervention.

“Over the last thirteen years, dozens of women have reported egregious sexual harassment and retaliation at Fox News, with new claims constantly coming to light,” she wrote. “As is outlined below, the company frequently pays women to remain silent and leave the company while perpetrators and enablers keep their jobs.”

“The world knows about it, but press reports are not enough. We therefore respectfully request that the SDHR conduct a prompt, thorough investigation of the toxic culture at Fox News.”

Since Gretchen Carlson’s lawsuit against Fox News and Roger Ailes led to the late Ailes’ departure from the network last summer, Fox News has been rocked time and again after more and more accusers came forward making discrimination and sexual harassment complaints as well as retaliation and hacking claims. The onslaught of complaints eventually led to co-president Bill Shine’s exit from the network as well.

