An Attorney For Multiple Bill O’Reilly Accusers Claims That Fox News Is Being Probed By A NY Agency

06.19.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who represented at least three of Bill O’Reilly’s accusers as well as Donald Trump’s accusers, announced Monday that Fox News was under investigation by the New York State Division of Human Rights as a result of a complaint filed against the cable news network by Bloom in April.

In the complaint, which alleges numerous counts of harassment, discrimination, and retaliation, Bloom says that high-profile media reports and firings related to those allegations should be compounded by government intervention.

“Over the last thirteen years, dozens of women have reported egregious sexual harassment and retaliation at Fox News, with new claims constantly coming to light,” she wrote. “As is outlined below, the company frequently pays women to remain silent and leave the company while perpetrators and enablers keep their jobs.”

“The world knows about it, but press reports are not enough. We therefore respectfully request that the SDHR conduct a prompt, thorough investigation of the toxic culture at Fox News.”

Since Gretchen Carlson’s lawsuit against Fox News and Roger Ailes led to the late Ailes’ departure from the network last summer, Fox News has been rocked time and again after more and more accusers came forward making discrimination and sexual harassment complaints as well as retaliation and hacking claims. The onslaught of complaints eventually led to co-president Bill Shine’s exit from the network as well.

(via LawNewz.com)

Around The Web

TAGSbill o'reillyFOX NEWSsexual harassment

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 3 days ago 10 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 4 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 4 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 6 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP