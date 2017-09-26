Fox’s Shep Smith: It’s being framed as players attacking the anthem, troops, & the flag….that’s not what they’re doing and we’re complicit pic.twitter.com/Ia31dz5Zka — Media Matters (@mmfa) September 25, 2017

There have been a lot of meaningful opinions shared since Donald Trump’s angry appearance in Alabama on Friday night, with some that you wouldn’t expect to speak up on national television almost taking a lead off of the NFL protests that dominated the weekend. But the most surprising — or unsurprising if you’ve followed along for the past year — take on the controversy might come from Fox News and anchor Shepard Smith. The longtime Fox personality has never hesitated to share his opinion before, even if it conflicts with the narrative that you might hear elsewhere on the network.

When it comes to Trump’s comments on the NFL and players who are protesting, Smith is quick to point out the real motivations behind the president’s latest controversy: