Shutterstock

In a bold step for moving away from fossil fuels, including the practice of fracking, France’s parliament passed a law Tuesday that called for banning shale gas and oil extraction in both France and its overseas territories. Under the law, “No new permits will be granted to extract fossil fuels and no existing licenses will be renewed beyond 2040, when all production in mainland France and its overseas territories will stop.”

Celebrating the announcement, President Emmanuel Macron tweeted, “Very proud that France has become the first country in the world today to ban any new oil exploration licenses with immediate effect and all oil extraction by 2040.” Macron also included the not-at-all subtle-at-who-he-is-referring-to hashtag #MakeOurPlanetGreatAgain.

Very proud that France has become the first country in the world today to ban any new oil exploration licences with immediate effect and all oil extraction by 2040. #KeepItInTheGround #MakeOurPlanetGreatAgain — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 19, 2017

While France does not extract a large amount of oil, the act is part of President Macron’s plan to make France one of the first global economic leaders to turn away from both fossil fuels and nuclear energy toward renewables. Part of that plan includes stopping the sale of diesel and gasoline-engine automobiles by 2040.

Lawmakers in France want the bill to be “contagious” and inspire similar legislation and goals in nations. Macron and France’s move is the latest step by a European leader to end fracking after London mayor Sadiq Khan recommended that all fracking applications for the city be rejected.

(Via The Guardian & BBC)