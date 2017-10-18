Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) appeared on CNN’s New Day Wednesday morning following her claims that President Trump finally called the pregnant widow of one of the Green Berets killed in Niger, U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson, only to offer a half-hearted “he knew what he signed up for” — making things even worse if true. Trump unsurprisingly lashed out at the congresswoman early Wednesday morning prior to her appearance, tweeting, “Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!”

Wilson was not having it, though. When host Alisyn Camerota asked for a response to the president’s tweet, the congresswoman said, “Well, I don’t know what kind of proof he could be talking about, I’m not the only person that was in the car, and I have proof too.” “This man is a sick man,” she continued. “He’s cold-hearted, and he feel no pity or sympathy for anyone. This is a grieving widow, a grieving widow who is six months pregnant.”

She continued, “When she actually hung up the phone, she looked at me and said, ‘He didn’t even know his name!’ Now that’s the worst part.”

Rep. Frederica Wilson pushes back on @NewDay. "I have proof too…This man is a sick man." Trump "has no sympathy." https://t.co/bKJ4UR3XEr — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 18, 2017