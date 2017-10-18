Rep. Frederica Wilson Slams Trump Over His Phone Call To The Widow Of A Slain Green Beret As He Claims She’s Lying

#Donald Trump
News & Culture Writer
10.18.17

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) appeared on CNN’s New Day Wednesday morning following her claims that President Trump finally called the pregnant widow of one of the Green Berets killed in Niger, U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson, only to offer a half-hearted “he knew what he signed up for” — making things even worse if true. Trump unsurprisingly lashed out at the congresswoman early Wednesday morning prior to her appearance, tweeting, “Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!”

Wilson was not having it, though. When host Alisyn Camerota asked for a response to the president’s tweet, the congresswoman said, “Well, I don’t know what kind of proof he could be talking about, I’m not the only person that was in the car, and I have proof too.” “This man is a sick man,” she continued. “He’s cold-hearted, and he feel no pity or sympathy for anyone. This is a grieving widow, a grieving widow who is six months pregnant.”

She continued, “When she actually hung up the phone, she looked at me and said, ‘He didn’t even know his name!’ Now that’s the worst part.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSCNNdonald trumpFrederica Wilson

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP