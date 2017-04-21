Terrorism Is Back In The Spotlight In France

French Election Campaigns Grind To A Halt After The Champs Elysées Attack While Trump Predicts A ‘Big Effect’

04.21.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Thursday’s gun attack in Paris that left one policeman dead and two others injured came only days before the French elections are set to begin and brought an abrupt end to campaigning by some of the candidates. Four of the five candidates canceled all events scheduled for Friday and instead made televised statements sketching out their policies to fight terrorism.

It’s not known what effect the attack will have on the elections, but there are already several theories. It was reported that the suspect in the attack was being monitored by French intelligence, which would seem to help Marin Le Pen, the far-right, anti-immigrant candidate, but French prosecutors later confirmed that the suspect was not officially on the surveillance list that tracks people who may have been radicalized. According to CNN sources, the stakes of this election are so high that the latest attack won’t dissuade people from heading to the polls.

However, one person betting on the attack possibly swaying the election is President Donald Trump who tweeted it would have a “big effect” on the results.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack hours after the gunman was killed while attempting to escape.

(Via Bloomberg, CNN, New York Times)

Around The Web

TAGSELECTIONSFRANCEPARISterrorism

First 100 Days

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

04.21.17 1 hour ago
Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 22 hours ago 10 Comments
Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 3 days ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP