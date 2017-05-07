Getty Image

Multiple unpredictable election results have left the Western world scratching its collective head over the past year. The most high-profile examples of this phenomenon include the Brexit victory, by which the United Kingdom passed a referendum to exit the European Union. Then Donald Trump shocked the world by winning the presidency. So, when far-right, populist French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen (who many have compared to Trump) advanced to the run-off a few weeks ago, things grew more interesting.

Even though most polls showed centrist Emmanuel Macron holding a lead, the past year has proven that result predictions can be utterly useless. Once the polls closed, however, early results showed Macron pulling ahead by double digits, and very quickly, both the New York Times and CNN called the election in favor of Macron.

Le Pen had vowed to pull France out of the European Union and to advance an extremist agenda, so the stakes were undoubtedly high. Her rising popularity whipped up a nationalist breed of supporters who favored both anti-Semitic and Islamophobic viewpoints. It’s no wonder that this weekend saw anti-Le Pen displays like this one at the Eiffel Tower.

There's bad-ass then there's hanging off the Eiffel Tower to protest a Nazi bad-ass. pic.twitter.com/QcTSV7a2iM — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) May 6, 2017

(Via CNN & New York Times)