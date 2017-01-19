Has Donald Trump Crossed A Line?

Samantha Bee Gives A Sarcastic Salute To Unlikely ‘Superheroine’ Kellyanne Conway

01.19.17 29 mins ago

No matter what you think about Donald Trump, his campaign for president, his numerous grudges, and the parade of fools he keeps sending in front of Congress, it’s a fact that Kellyanne Conway is good at her job. Before she joined the Trump team, the current president-elect was supported by a revolving selection of campaign managers that seemed to buckle under the pressure of their boss’ very public meltdowns. Conway was a vocal critic of Trump before joining his campaign, actually adding to the gang of critics asking for his tax returns and questioning his ability to be presidential. That all changed when she joined Team Trump, something Samantha Bee credits to Conway’s lack of any belief in her heart. She’s a “superheroine” when it comes to dodging questions and applying spin to Trump’s numerous gaffes.

