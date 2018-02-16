FYF Fest Will Continue Without Founder Sean Carlson After He Was Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

Deputy Music Editor
02.16.18

Getty Image

Last year, Goldenvoice, the promoter that puts on FYF Fest along with Coachella, Panorama, and many other events, parted ways with founder Sean Carlson ahead of sexual misconduct allegations. But though Carlson would not be working hand-in-hand with the company in booking Coachella, it remained unclear how, and if, FYF would continue following the separation. Today, we got our answer.

AEG, the parent company of Goldenvoice, has bought Calson’s share of FYF Fest and will continue the festival in 2018 and beyond without him, Billboard reports. Carlson held a 50% stake in the event he founded, and will have no part in it going forward. AEG has put Jennifer Yacoubian in charge of booking FYF going forward, a move that feels particularly appropriate considering the allegations against Carlson. Yacoubian has been an employee of Goldenvoice since 2009, booking venues like LA’s Shrine and El Rey, along with Goldenvoice’s event series Splash House.

What remains to be seen is if this affects FYF Fest as a festival. In a landscape where many fests blend together, FYF has long stood out for both its taste level and its roots in hardcore and underground music culture. Last year, its headliners were Missy Elliott, Bjork, Frank Ocean, and Nine Inch Nails, which spoke to the festival’s aesthetic. Here’s hoping that remains as FYF begins this new era.

Around The Web

TAGSAEGfyf festGoldenvoiceSean Carlson

The RX

U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

02.16.18 8 hours ago
Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

02.16.18 11 hours ago
Nipsey Hussle On Why He’s Finally Taking His ‘Victory Lap’

Nipsey Hussle On Why He’s Finally Taking His ‘Victory Lap’

02.15.18 1 day ago
Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

02.08.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

02.07.18 1 week ago
No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP