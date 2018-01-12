Gal Gadot Inspires And Sends A Powerful #MeToo Message With Her Critics Choice Awards Acceptance Speech

Gal Gadot was awarded the #SEEHER award at the 2018 Critics Choice Award. It’s an award to honor women who bring “accuracy and integrity, challenging female stereotypes both on screen and within the entertainment industry.” Her take on Wonder Woman earned Gadot great praise throughout the year and the introduction by director Patty Jenkins places that in context:

“She didn’t do it for the glory. She didn’t do it for the fame. She’s not here for the money. She did it for us. She knew the great importance of this character and what she could mean to the world if well done”

Gadot also helps to cement this when she takes the stage, using the platform to talk a bit about her desires as an actress and why Wonder Woman was perfect for what she wanted:

“Throughout my career, I was always asked to describe my dream role,” began Gadot. “It was clear to me that I wanted to play a strong and independent woman — a real one…

“[Wonder Woman] is full of heart, strength, compassion, and forgiveness. She sees wrong that must be made right. She takes action when everyone around her is idle. She commands the attention of the world, and in doing so, she sets a positive example for humanity … She gets confused, insecure, and she’s not perfect — and that’s what makes her real.”

