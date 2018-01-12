Gal Gadot was awarded the #SEEHER award at the 2018 Critics Choice Award. It’s an award to honor women who bring “accuracy and integrity, challenging female stereotypes both on screen and within the entertainment industry.” Her take on Wonder Woman earned Gadot great praise throughout the year and the introduction by director Patty Jenkins places that in context:
“She didn’t do it for the glory. She didn’t do it for the fame. She’s not here for the money. She did it for us. She knew the great importance of this character and what she could mean to the world if well done”
Gadot also helps to cement this when she takes the stage, using the platform to talk a bit about her desires as an actress and why Wonder Woman was perfect for what she wanted:
“Throughout my career, I was always asked to describe my dream role,” began Gadot. “It was clear to me that I wanted to play a strong and independent woman — a real one…
“[Wonder Woman] is full of heart, strength, compassion, and forgiveness. She sees wrong that must be made right. She takes action when everyone around her is idle. She commands the attention of the world, and in doing so, she sets a positive example for humanity … She gets confused, insecure, and she’s not perfect — and that’s what makes her real.”
“the men in horrible that aren’t terrible yet” – What does this mean?
The climax of the movie hinged on Steve Trevor’s dramatic decision to sacrifice himself. The biggest hero moment was charging across no man’s land, leading the Americans against the Germans, which makes the character an imperialist, not a strong and independent woman. What the movie is alleged to be and what it is, are not at all the same, no matter how vociferous the claque. And insofar Patty Jenkings is the true creator, her accomplishment is not what it’s cracked up to be.
Even worse, the hint that even looking at a movie should depend on the moral purity of the actors and director, given that Gal Gadot is a jingo means good people never watched Wonder Woman. There’s something wrong with that standard I think.
A “jingo” because she served her country as a soldier? That makes her a bad person?
You need to examine your values.