Gal Gadot was awarded the #SEEHER award at the 2018 Critics Choice Award. It’s an award to honor women who bring “accuracy and integrity, challenging female stereotypes both on screen and within the entertainment industry.” Her take on Wonder Woman earned Gadot great praise throughout the year and the introduction by director Patty Jenkins places that in context:

“She didn’t do it for the glory. She didn’t do it for the fame. She’s not here for the money. She did it for us. She knew the great importance of this character and what she could mean to the world if well done”

Gadot also helps to cement this when she takes the stage, using the platform to talk a bit about her desires as an actress and why Wonder Woman was perfect for what she wanted: