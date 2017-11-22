Gayle King did not expect to be discussing the sexual misconduct allegations against her friend and co-host Charlie Rose during her Late Show appearance back when it was scheduled, but the current news cycle isn’t kind. A report on Rose in The Washington Post featured graphic allegations of sexual misconduct by Rose from at least eight women who worked or sought work with his PBS program, leading to his dismissal from CBS and PBS despite his denial that his actions should be considered “wrongdoings.”

King and her co-host Norah O’Donnell addressed the allegations on CBS This Morning on Tuesday and made it clear that they weren’t going to treat their former co-host any differently. She emphasized this during her interview with Colbert, telling the host that the news was painful and that she was still trying to comprehend Rose’s fall: