Tensions with North Korea continue to escalate, with the latest show of nuclear force allegedly the largest yet. President Trump responded with a chastisement of South Korea and hinting that the United States may cease all trade with countries that also deal with North Korea. He also promised to meet with his military advisors over a course of action, which lead to Secretary of Defense General James Mattis making a statement on the situation on Sunday afternoon.

Mattis briefed the press regarding his meeting with President Trump, saying that they were exploring “many military options” should North Korea continue with its nuclear threat.

“Our commitment among the allies are ironclad. Any threat to the United States or its territories, including Guam, or our allies will be met with a massive military response, a response both effective and overwhelming.”

Mattis continued to address the aggression displayed by North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, saying that he should “take heed” of the UN’s Security Council’s unanimous position against North Korea’s nuclear program. According to Mattis, the United States is “not looking to the total annihilation of a country, namely North Korea, but as I said, we have many options to do so.”

(Via CNN)