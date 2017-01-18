Has Donald Trump Crossed A Line?

George H.W. Bush Has Been Moved To Intensive Care And Barbara Bush Has Also Been Hospitalized

01.18.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Hours after news broke that former President George H.W. Bush had been hospitalized over the weekend in Houston, Texas, his condition reportedly worsened. What’s more, the 92-year-old retired politician’s wife and former First Lady of the United States Barbara Bush was also admitted after she suffered from a series of debilitating coughing fits and fatigue. NBC Nightly News broke the updates on Twitter when Micah Grimes detailed the updated conditions of both in a series of tweets.

After stating that Bush Sr. had been “admitted to [the] intensive care unit” at Houston Methodist hospital for a “procedure to protect and clear [his] airway,” Grimes added that Barbara was also hospitalized “after experiencing fatigue and coughing,” per a family spokesperson.

CNN confirmed the new reports with the Bush’s spokesperson, Jim McGrath, who explained Bush Sr. was suffering from “an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia.” As a result, he added, “Doctors performed a procedure to protect and clear his airway that required sedation.” McGrath’s latest statement offered no other details about Barbara’s hospitalization, but did stress that her admittance was done “as a precaution.”

As this is a developing story, more information will be added once it becomes available.

(Via NBC Nightly News & CNN)

