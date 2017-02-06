One week ago George H.W. Bush was in the hospital fighting for his life. One week later, he's flipping the coin at the Super Bowl! A video posted by UPROXX News (@uproxxnews) on Feb 5, 2017 at 3:48pm PST

Only a few short weeks ago, George H.W. Bush’s ailing health prompted widespread worries when he landed in intensive care due to pneumonia-related complications. Barbara Bush also entered the hospital for health issues, but one week later, both felt much better and were on the upswing.

Due to doctor’s orders, the Bushes weren’t able to attend Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day ceremony, but they resurfaced in public for the Super Bowl LI coin toss in Houston. George Sr. received a standing ovation for his spirited toss, and the coin landed in favor of the Atlanta Falcons.

Vice President Mike Pence, however, did not receive the same warm welcome, as Juliet Macur (of the New York Times) pointed out on Twitter.

Former President George Bush flips the coin and crowd loves it. But when VP Mike Pence was shown on big screen, resounding boos. — Juliet Macur (@JulietMacur) February 5, 2017

According to Bush family spokesperson Jim McGrath (via the Houston Chronicle), George Sr. was “fired up” for the toss and thrilled about the venue:

“They feel great. They’ve been taking it easy since they’ve both been discharged from the hospital — saving up their strength. They’re just fired up and didn’t want to overexert themselves and risk not being able to make it. They’re so focused on this and so proud of their hometown.”

May both Bushes’ good health continue. And it’s game time!

(Via Fox Sports & Houston Chronicle)