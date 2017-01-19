Getty Image

Former President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush are reportedly feeling somewhat better after being rushed to the hospital on Wednesday. Prior to falling ill with complications related to pneumonia, Bush’s health concerns had already prevented plans for attending Donald Trump’s inauguration. Now, Bush spokesperson Jim McGrath has told CNN that both George Sr. and Barbara are “on the upswing,” and he also tweeted a statement to that effect:

“President Bush had a good night’s rest and remains in stable condition … his medical team is actively evaluating him for extubation … Mrs. Bush reports she feels “1,000% better” this morning. Antibiotics and some good rest seem to have restored her to better health.”

George Sr. does appear to have a sense of frankness about this all. At least, he felt that way prior to his hospitalization when he expressed regret in a note to Trump, saying his doctor wouldn’t let him make the inaugural trek:

“Barbara and I are so sorry we can’t be there for your Inauguration on January 20th. My doctor says if I sit outside in January, it will likely put me six feet under. Same for Barbara. So I guess we’re stuck in Texas.”

This blunt statement arrived with goodwill, despite Bush reportedly casting his ballot for Hillary Clinton in November. And really, Trump can’t argue with doctor’s orders anyway, right?

(Via Politico & Jim McGrath on Twitter)