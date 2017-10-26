Getty Image

In the midst of continuing Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment allegations, the floodgates have seemingly opened regarding other men in power. This includes former President George H.W. Bush, who apologized after actress Heather Lind accused him of grabbing her backside and telling a lewd joke while she promoted a historical TV show. Now, a second actress has come forward against Bush with a very similar story but more details. And there’s a second Bush apology, which is kind of … off, but we’ll get there soon.

New York-based actress Jordana Grolnick spoke with Deadspin, which had previously (over a year ago) reported upon the Lind rumors and uncovered Grolnick’s story, which she now further elaborates upon. Grolnick claims that Bush also grabbed her rear while they took a backstage photo during a play intermission. She says he then told a lewd joke — “David Cop-A-Feel!” — and she says that other actors warned her about Bush’s reported reputation for “fondling” while taking photos, but she waved off concerns until the alleged groping happened: