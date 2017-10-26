In the midst of continuing Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment allegations, the floodgates have seemingly opened regarding other men in power. This includes former President George H.W. Bush, who apologized after actress Heather Lind accused him of grabbing her backside and telling a lewd joke while she promoted a historical TV show. Now, a second actress has come forward against Bush with a very similar story but more details. And there’s a second Bush apology, which is kind of … off, but we’ll get there soon.
New York-based actress Jordana Grolnick spoke with Deadspin, which had previously (over a year ago) reported upon the Lind rumors and uncovered Grolnick’s story, which she now further elaborates upon. Grolnick claims that Bush also grabbed her rear while they took a backstage photo during a play intermission. She says he then told a lewd joke — “David Cop-A-Feel!” — and she says that other actors warned her about Bush’s reported reputation for “fondling” while taking photos, but she waved off concerns until the alleged groping happened:
“I guess I was thinking ‘He’s in a wheelchair, what harm could he do?’ We all circled around him and Barbara for a photo, and I was right next to him,” she says. “He reached his right hand around to my behind, and as we smiled for the photo he asked the group, ‘Do you want to know who my favorite magician is?’ As I felt his hand dig into my flesh, he said, ‘David Cop-a-Feel!'”
A 93 year old man in a wheelchair is now a sexual deviant. I expect six more women to come forward with the horrifying tales of being sexually assault by an old man in a wheel chair. All this does is take away from women who were assaulted. #metoo deez nuts
Kennedy and his brother fucked everything that moved, Clinton too, Johnson would pull his dick out randomly, Bush and Trump are gropers…
I’ll say this about Bush Jr and Obama. They may of been awful presidents, but at least they kept their hands to themselves