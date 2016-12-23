Getty Image

The recent reports that Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are both reportedly committed to expanding the respective nuclear arsenals of the United States and Russia should be enough to send a shiver down any spine. The possibilities on their own are a truly frightening throwback to the Cold War era, but George Takei manages to put a human face on it all with a reminder of the time nuclear weapons were actually used on the battlefield.

Takei had family in Hiroshima, Japan during the bombing in August 1945, killing his aunt and cousin along with hundreds of thousands of Japanese citizens on the ground. In response to Trump’s call to expand the nuclear arsenal, Takei looked back to his family in Hiroshima and what they experienced: