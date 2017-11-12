On Friday night, the Hollywood Reporter broke allegations against actor and LGBT advocate George Takei, who was accused by a male model of sexually assaulting him in 1981. Takei swiftly denied the claim while stating that this “simply did not occur.” Not helping matters? Takei’s newly resurfaced (October) comments on The Howard Stern Show, where the actor admitted to grabbing men’s genitals in order to “persuade” them. And this weekend, Takei did something else that didn’t present a good look.
In a move that evoked shades of Kevin Spacey coming out in response to sexual assault allegations against him, Takei blamed Russia for amplifying the the male model’s accusations. In doing so, Takei tweeted (and subsequently deleted) a chart that purportedly showed Russian bot-activity trends over 48 hours. The chart originated from SecuringDemocracy.org and showed “Takei” and “George Takei” high atop the trending list. Takei claimed that these bots attacked his Facebook page, and his team had to “ban all traffic from within the Russian federation.”
Oh no. Naturally, people screencapped this disaster and called out Takei for sort-of saying that “Russia did it” while adding that the country wanted to “cow him into silence.”
When you are getting desperate for ways to defend yourself, you’re really just shining more of a light on why you’re trying to get people to look elsewhere.
In addition, even if the Russians were using their resources to ensure this story gains more traction, it doesn’t change the fact the allegations were made.
If you’ve ever listened to George on the Stern show, this dick grabbing sort of stuff isn’t surprising. The outrage is a bit much. He grabbed a guy’s junk, the guy said no and it should’ve stopped there. George tried to push it, the guy said no again and it was over. Not exactly Weinstein, Spacey, or Cosby.
So it’s ok for libs to say Russia was involved with the election, but Takei cant say the same, interesting……at the end of the day it’s libs devouring one another so all is well
What in fuck are you talking about? That makes so little sense on so many levels.
The Rand Corporation, in conjunction with the saucer people …under the supervision of the reverse vampires…are forcing our parents to go to bed early in a fiendish plot to eliminate the meal of dinner! We’re through the looking glass, here people.