Over two months have passed since Donald Trump, then newly sworn in as President of the United States, delivered a rather dark, nationalist speech at his inauguration in Washington, D.C. “From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land,” he told the otherwise lackluster crowds. “From this day forward, it’s going to be only America first.” Countless jokes notwithstanding, the speech drew plenty of praise from the more ardent ranks of Trump supporters, and criticism from the president’s detractors, in the days that followed.

A voice that remained tellingly silent, however, was that of former President George W. Bush, who attended the ceremony. Aside from sitting alongside former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and creating a minor sensation while donning a poncho, the 43rd POTUS quickly left the scene as soon as Trump finished his spin about America’s coming place in the world. According to New York magazine, however, Bush wasn’t all that impressed:

[According] to three people who were present, Bush gave a brief assessment of Trump’s inaugural after leaving the dais: “That was some weird sh*t.” All three heard him say it.

When asked for comment, a spokesperson for the former president declined to offer one. Considering Bush’s outspoken criticism of certain of Trump’s policies, as well as his family’s general attitude towards the Republican nominee throughout the primaries and the election, such a quote isn’t all that surprising. After all, he’s famous for saying equally interesting things, be they in an official capacity or otherwise.

