Video of a traffic stop in Georgia went viral Thursday after the dash cam footage showed Lt. Greg Abbott of the Cobb County Police Department assuring a frightened woman she could move her hands since police “only kill black people.” Abbott, a 28-year veteran, was apparently trying to de-escalate the situation, according to his attorney. However, Cobb County Police Chief Mike Register placed Abbott on administrative leave and began an investigation. To bring the case to a close, Abbott has decided to retire before his superiors could fire him.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, as Register was announcing plans to fire Abbott, the officer sent an email to Cobb County officials declaring his intention to retire. It’s not yet known “how that development [will] affect the decision to fire the lieutenant.” According to Register, he and his command staff arrived at the decision to fire Abbott and informed him before Thursday’s press conference.
“Not only is Cobb County watching, but America is watching what we do to respond to these events,” Commission Chairman Mike Boyce said at the press conference. “What we told America today is that we are different. We believe in the rule of law. We believe in equal justice. We have a long way to go, but our journey is forward.”
Sad thing is, I get it, but there is no condoning this. Jokes are one thing, but if an actual cop said this to me in an escalated situation I would be terrified. And a cop should not be making jokes like this considering the reality of cop on black killings. Stupid move. If he was my buddy at the football game this probably would have made me laugh. But This? Fuck off, man.
So he gets to retire at a Lieutenants pay grade. I would bet any amount of money the commission told him to fall on his sword and that he would still get an LT’s pension.
Cops only protect other cops.
Cobb County still has an officer who arrests people for driving under the influence of cannabis, despite no evidence. Then when blood tests exonerate the suspect, he claims his training makes him better than the actual blood test. The county is in a $20 million deficit and here we are racking up lawsuits left and right.
By the way, Mike Boyce is a badass. I’ve never liked a politician, but the Colonel is alright by me.