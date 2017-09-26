Geraldo Slams Trump’s Finger-Pointing Response To Puerto Rico’s Crisis On ‘Fox And Friends’

Over the course of the past several days, Donald Trump has gone full scorched earth over his stance on NFL players choosing to take a knee during the National Anthem as a form of peaceful protest. With Puerto Rico on the brink of a humanitarian crisis, even some of the president’s most ardent supporters are even beginning to question his priorities at this point.

Well, in what may or may not have been a response to those voices of concern, Trump finally tweeted some words to the struggling U.S. territory on Monday evening, but unfortunately, it was, uh, not what many would have preferred to hear from a leader in a time of crisis. “Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble,” Trump tweeted, essentially (and partially) blaming Puerto Rico for its current plight.

Fox News sent Geraldo Rivera down to the island to report on the destruction, and the Puerto Rico native was not impressed with the president’s sentiments, reading his subsequent tweets on air during Fox and Friends. “It’s old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated. Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars…. owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities – and doing well,” read Rivera, of the president’s remarks.

