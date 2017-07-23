Glenn Beck appeared on Free Speech Broadcasting for a chat with John Ziegler and he was faced with his thoughts on Tomi Lahren, the former TheBlaze personality that was expulsed from the conservative network reportedly for her pro-choice views. This was not the case according to Beck and he actually wanted to fire Lahren from the very beginning of her tenure.
While Ziegler isn’t sure how much Beck can talk about Lahren given their legal wranglings following her dismissal, the former Fox News fixture surprises him by being frank:
“I would’ve fired her the day I met her in the hallway. And that’s no kidding. And would’ve fired her from the beginning, wanted to fire her all along, advised them to fire her. They never did.”
“or will say absolutely crazy, red meat things, and will not have any intellectual firepower to back it up”
The irony is rich.
Glenn’s been a bit humbled the last couple years. I think he realizes that his insane ramblings contributed to the state the GOP is in now
“You can listen to the comments on Lahren below beginning at the 28 minute mark.”
No thank you.