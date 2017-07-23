The Blaze

Glenn Beck appeared on Free Speech Broadcasting for a chat with John Ziegler and he was faced with his thoughts on Tomi Lahren, the former TheBlaze personality that was expulsed from the conservative network reportedly for her pro-choice views. This was not the case according to Beck and he actually wanted to fire Lahren from the very beginning of her tenure.

While Ziegler isn’t sure how much Beck can talk about Lahren given their legal wranglings following her dismissal, the former Fox News fixture surprises him by being frank: