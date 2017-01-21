Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As numerous people are participating in the Women’s March across the globe, Gloria Steinem set the tone of the protests in Washington, D.C. The feminist icon and co-chair of the Women’s March on Washington discussed the significance of Saturday’s protests saying it will be a “day that will change us forever.”

Getty Image

While Washington, D.C. was the headquarters of the Women’s March, there were countless others occurring across the globe. Protestors in the U.K., Berlin, and Sydney also walked in solidarity with the U.S. protestors protesting the presidency of Donald Trump.