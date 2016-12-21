You probably thought the gold bucket heist couldn’t get any better. You probably sat there a week or two ago and said to yourself, “Well, this is it. A man grabbed a 90 lb. bucket of gold worth $1.6 million out of a truck in the middle of Manhattan in broad daylight and waddled around the city with it before fleeing to Florida in an unmarked white van, and he eluded authorities for two months. There is nowhere any of this can go but down. We had a good run.” And you wouldn’t have been entirely out of line for thinking that, either. There’s a lot going on there.
But you also would have been wrong. Wrong wrong wrong. Just wildly, galactically wrong. Of course the gold bucket heist story can get better. You idiot.
You see, police finally identified career criminal Julio Nivelo as the primary suspect yesterday. And in doing so, they released the following information about him, via NBC New York.
NYPD Det. Martin Pastor says Nivelo, who’s from West New York, New Jersey, is a convicted felon who’s known to the NYPD as Luis Toledo, among other aliases. He’s a career thief who’s been arrested seven times and deported four times to his native Ecuador, according to Pastor.
Right, so, a couple things here:
Holy Toledo! It’s brilliant. I really want to if the Bucket was planned or a random happening. Please be random. Please be random.
Ricky Detroit is my new bar name. Unless it’s salsa night, then I’m Juan Galapagos.
And if you’re in a Tim Horton’s – it’s Phillippé Montreal.
@ImBateman Gordie Chilliwack if you’re out West though.
Only a matter of time before he loses that bucket in a poker game to Jackie Nevada.
Never trust a Nevada.
Ron Vegas here, I beat Nevada and Toledo fair and square!
Better make sure he doesn’t cross paths with Ricky Spanish.
*Quiet whisper* Ricky Spanish.
I wonder if he has figured out how to launder that stuff yet. Must be very frustrating to stare at a million dollars and not be able to cash it out. Maybe Ron Mexico can help
Ha, you think Luis Toledo cares about laundry?!
He reminds me of a kid I knew named Petey. He was a little nutty. He would mix his Slush Puppy with EVERY flavor: cherry, grape, lime, etc. And then drink it with two straws even though it gave him brain freeze.
You see, some men aren’t looking for anything logical. They can’t be bought, bullied, reasoned or negotiated with. Luis Toledo just wants to watch the world burn.
Can’t wait for McG to adapt this into a film
A kindred spirit
Get Burt Macklin on this now!
“You thought I was dead? So did The President’s… enemies”
Got a hot tip: Luis Toledo has been tracked donating money to buy Mr Grubb a van. [www.gofundme.com]
NICE TRY #GRUBN TOLEDO IS A #VERY #COMMON SUR#NAME