On Christmas Day, RNC Chairman Reince Priebus awoke from a presumably peaceful slumber and spread a message to the politically engaged Internet masses. Priebus, who will begin 2017 with a new gig (as Donald Trump’s chief of staff) likely did not realize the furor that would be spawned by his statement. Here’s the relevant excerpt:

“Over two millennia ago, a new hope was born into the world, a Savior who would offer the promise of salvation to all mankind. Just as the three wise men did on that night, this Christmas heralds a time to celebrate the good news of a new King. We hope Americans celebrating Christmas today will enjoy a day of festivities and a renewed closeness with family and friends.”

Well, some folks didn’t appreciate the phrasing here. They equated the fact that Republicans mentioned the arrival of a “new King” with the party’s recent presidential victory, which led to their conclusion that the GOP was talking about Trump. And then Twitter erupted like this…

