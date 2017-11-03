Getty Image

Despite ordering the surrender of former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates, the work of Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller and his team are nowhere near finished. Not by a long shot, for as evidenced by the president’s pick for USDA chief scientist withdrawing and Jared Kushner’s recent document submission, Mueller and company are here to stay. If three GOP congressmen (and Trump administration supporters) get their way, however, that might not be the case since their new House resolution is demanding the former FBI director’s resignation.

According to the Washington Post, House Republican Matt Gaetz of Florida wrote and filed a resolution with GOP colleagues Andy Biggs (Arizona.) and Louie Gohmert (Texas) to explain their demands. “[B]e it Resolved, That House of Representatives expresses its sense that Robert Mueller is compromised and should resign from his special counsel position immediately,” it reads. Due to his friendship with fired FBI Director James Comey, as well as the Bureau’s apparent “willful blindness” regarding the “uranium one” scandal, they contend Mueller possesses “obvious conflicts of interest.”

Gaetz, Biggs, and Gohmert — the latter two being members of the prominent House Freedom Caucus — are the only legislators supporting the measure so far. The former’s office expects more members of said caucus to sign on soon, but as Gaetz himself admitted on Thursday, he doesn’t expect any House Democrats to join their clarion call against Mueller and the FBI. “Someone who was involved in a deal [like “uranium one”] cannot reasonably be trusted to scrutinize that probe,” said the Florida congressman. Aside from Trump’s heated Friday morning tweet storm, however, the measure’s success seems highly unlikely.

(Via Washington Post and Politico)