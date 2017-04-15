Getty Image / Shutterstock

Like it or not, the internet is a vital part of our everyday lives. Not the Facebook portion, that you can probably live without, but it is essential in staying informed and making life easier for everybody, a welcomed improvement over the resources people had even just twenty years ago. If the internet was shuttered tomorrow like a Blockbuster video, we would all feel the impact. In 2017, pretty much everybody would agree that the internet is not really a choice, it’s a necessity. Everyone, apparently, except GOP Representative Jim Sensenbrenner. He likens the internet is like eating ice cream: a sweet treat you choose to eat. If you don’t like gaining weight or getting brain freezes, don’t eat ice cream.

.@JimPressOffice tells his constituents not to use the internet if they don’t like his vote to sell out their privacy to advertisers. #wi05 pic.twitter.com/lSVVx8OclO — Brad Bainum (@bradbainum) April 13, 2017

Sensenbrenner was asked by a constituent at a town hall event about the Republican’s recent decision to overturn Obama-era privacy protections barring internet service providers attempting to sell information about consumer browsing history. His response isn’t on the level of Ted Steven’s series of tubes, but it is in the running according to MSNBC: