His leadership brought us together; his legacy inspires us still. Happy Birthday, President Lincoln! pic.twitter.com/W2rXcKHVpu — GOP (@GOP) February 12, 2017

Abraham Lincoln greeted this earth on February 12, 1809. As one does, the Republican party celebrated the 208th anniversary of this momentous occasion with a tweeted tribute. Unfortunately, the quote that they chose — “And in the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years” — was not only bland in comparison to anything they could have used, but it’s also a fake quote. As always, Jake Tapper was on the case and pointed out, “There is no evidence that Abraham Lincoln ever said this.”

There is no evidence that Abraham Lincoln ever said this. https://t.co/3AHyxWDghy https://t.co/z4y5m9J45Z — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 12, 2017

Yeah, that’s pretty embarrassing. Folks were already having a Sunday joy fest after the Department of Education misspelled W.E.B. Du Bois’ name. Yet that was a tiny mistake in comparison to misattributing a quote to the 16th president, especially since Donald Trump and Paul Ryan take great pleasure in claiming that Republicans inhabit “the party of Lincoln.”

Naturally, this fake quote launched a meme with some terrifically funny responses. There were definitely more than four score and seven jokes at play, but we’re not posting that many. Instead, here are some highlights — beginning with the obligatory quote from Omar in The Wire.