On Monday night, Republican Senators Mike Lee of Utah and Jerry Moran of Kansas joined Susan Collins and Rand Paul in pulling their support of the GOP’s healthcare plan, effectively killing the legislation which is now considered “dead as written.” According to the New York Times, the two Senators coordinated their Monday night announcement for “maximum impact” and so no one would be left as the definitive “no” vote on Trumpcare.

Senator Lee released a statement saying the new bill didn’t go far enough to fulfill the promise of repealing and replacing Obamacare with something better:

“After conferring with trusted experts regarding the latest version of the Consumer Freedom Amendment, I have decided I cannot support the current version of the Better Care Reconciliation Act,” Sen. Lee said. “In addition to not repealing all of the Obamacare taxes, it doesn’t go far enough in lowering premiums for middle class families; nor does it create enough free space from the most costly Obamacare regulations.”

While Moran made his point clear for conservative reasons, not wanting to “devolve” into single-payer system: